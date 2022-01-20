Create some culinary comfort with MIO Coalition recipes

The winter months were made for comfort foods, but there are times when the traditional cold-weather meals, such as stews and soups, slow-braised meats and sheet-pan suppers, are just a bit too much.

For those times, this slate of recipes from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition will come in handy, as they give familiar comfort foods a new and appealing twist, whether you are making breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Frittata Muffins, for example, combine a number of simple ingredients into an easy-to-make, easy-to-eat, protein-packed breakfast.

Pizza might as well be another word for “comfort food,” and this month one can choose to re-create a restaurant favorite with personal-sized pan pizzas, or create a more health-conscious pie using Happie Pizza Crust from Stone Sisters Organics, which is perfect for vegan or gluten-free diets.

Even chicken tenders, those staples of the kitchen, can be turned into something new and different with local ingredients from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition.

For more information about the MIO Coalition, and where to purchase members’ products: miocoalition.com.