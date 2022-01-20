Create some culinary comfort with MIO Coalition recipes

The winter months were made for comfort foods, but there are times when the traditional cold-weather meals, such as stews and soups, slow-braised meats and sheet-pan suppers, are just a bit too much.
For those times, this slate of recipes from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition will come in handy, as they give familiar comfort foods a new and appealing twist, whether you are making breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Frittata Muffins, for example, combine a number of simple ingredients into an easy-to-make, easy-to-eat, protein-packed breakfast.
Pizza might as well be another word for “comfort food,” and this month one can choose to re-create a restaurant favorite with personal-sized pan pizzas, or create a more health-conscious pie using Happie Pizza Crust from Stone Sisters Organics, which is perfect for vegan or gluten-free diets.
Even chicken tenders, those staples of the kitchen, can be turned into something new and different with local ingredients from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition.
For more information about the MIO Coalition, and where to purchase members’ products: miocoalition.com.
Frittata Muffins
12 Hansen’s Eggs
¼ cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
1 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning
1 tablespoon chopped Scissortail Farms basil
¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup chopped Scissortail Farms spinach
½ cup chopped J-M Mushrooms
¼ cup jarred roasted red peppers, chopped
¼ cup chopped Bar-S Bacon (optional)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-count muffin pan with muffin liners and spray with nonstick spray. (A silicone muffin pan also works well.)
2. Combine eggs, cream and seasoning, whisking until eggs are fully beaten. Whisk in the mozzarella cheese. Divide the mixture among the 12 cups, filling about ½ to ¾ full. You may have enough extra batter to make a few extra muffins. Top each with toppings of spinach, mushrooms, red peppers and bacon (if desired). You can customize these to each person’s taste, using your favorite vegetables, cheese and meat.
3. Bake 16-18 minutes, shaking to see if the center of the egg is set. Let cool a few minutes before removing from cups. You can eat these warm or cool, then wrap individually and store in the refrigerator or freezer.
Crispy Coconut Chicken Tenders
1 Hansen’s Egg
1 tablespoon Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
1 cup flaked coconut
½ cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken tenderloins
¹⁄³ cup Braum’s butter, melted
Directions
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a shallow dish, whisk together egg and pepper jelly. In another shallow dish, combine coconut, flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
2. Dip chicken strips first in egg and then in coconut, coating each side well.
3. Place chicken on a baking sheet. Drizzle with butter (this gives a nice color to the chicken). Bake 25 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Turn chicken halfway through cooking time.
Personal Pan Pizzas
Here are three topping ideas — Meat Lover’s, Barbecue Chicken and Over Easy — but pizzas can be customized to anyone’s tastes.
1 package Shawnee Mills Pizza Crust Mix
1 jar Lovera’s Old World Pizza Sauce
Meat Lover’s:
4 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
¼ pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage, cooked and drained of fat
1 Mountain View Meat Company Smoked Sausage Link, cooked and warmed through
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
¹⁄³ cup sliced J-M Mushrooms
BBQ Chicken:
¹⁄³ cup Sweet Spirit Foods BBQ Sauce
1 chicken breast, fully cooked and sliced
1 Mountain View Meat Company Hot Link, cooked and warmed through
4 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup sliced red onion
1 tablespoon chopped Scissortail Farms Cilantro
Over Easy:
1 Hansen’s Egg
¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese
¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon chopped Scissortail Farms parsley
Directions
1. Prepare Shawnee Mills pizza crust according to package directions. Form dough into three dough balls. On a large baking sheet, form each dough ball into a mini pizza, pressing to form the edges into a crust. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. To make each pizza, spread 2 tablespoons of Lovera’s sauce (or barbecue sauce for barbecue pizza) onto dough. Add toppings. Bake 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden.
Fresh Start Pizza
1 package Stone Sisters Organics Happie Pizza Crust
¼ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
¼ cup sliced red onion
2 cups shredded Lovera’s Caciocavera Cheese
2 tablespoons chopped Scissortail Farms oregano
2 tablespoons chopped Scissortail Farms basil
Directions
1. Layer ingredients over pizza crust. Bake at 400 degrees in a regular oven or 375 degrees in a convection oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until crisp.
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales’ Relict, a French Country Ale