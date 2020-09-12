 Skip to main content
Crazy for shakes: Six shakes to find and one to make at home
  • Updated
National Chocolate Milkshake Day falls on Saturday, Sept. 12, throwing out a great excuse to stop into your favorite shake shack for a luxurious chocolate milkshake. But why stop at chocolate? Chocolate is great, but Bananas Foster sounds even better. So does mint chocolate chip. Or chocolate and peanut butter. Honestly, how can you go wrong with any flavor of shake? Even good ol’ vanilla has merit.

This is by no means an exhaustive list because many of our favorite restaurants boast their own shakes and ice cream treats. But these five spots tend to play on repeat when the word “shake” is mentioned. And it’s no coincidence that most of them offer burgers and fries as a starter. Summer’s not over yet, so shake it up before the chilly autumn weather is here to stay.

Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers

4253 Southwest Blvd. (Route 66), 918-445-4633

arnoldsoldfashionedhamburgers.com

Frank and Vicki Arnold have served burgers, fries and shakes in west Tulsa since 1986. The longtime hamburger stand moved recently from its 51st Street and Union location to the Crystal City shopping center on Southwest Boulevard. Its legion of hamburger fans followed. Classic vanilla, chocolate or strawberry shakes are standards on the menu, but you might be tempted to step it up with banana, Oreo, caramel or cherry.

Braum’s

braums.com

Multiple locations in Oklahoma, visit website for specific location information

We can’t include a list of establishments offering great shakes without mentioning Oklahoma’s own Braum’s. According to the company’s website, its classic malts and shakes are two of the most popular menu items. They are made the old fashioned way with real, hand-dipped ice cream. Mint chocolate, black walnut, strawberry cheesecake or cookies and cream are popular orders. Make it malted if you dare.

Chet’s Dairy Freeze

12800 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, 918-990-3355

chetsdairyfreeze.com

Chet’s Dairy Freeze opened earlier this year in Bixby, where customers can sample Chet’s line of hot dogs, ice cream, shakes and malts. It offers a line of specialty ice cream drinks. Among the choices are The Sandlot with vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, chocolate chips, marshmallow crème and marshmallows; and The Abyss with chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup and Oreos.

Fat Guy’s Burger Bar

140 N. Greenwood Ave., 918-794-7782

7945 S. Memorial Drive, 918-893-2232

1009 N. Elm St., Broken Arrow, 918-872-9313

fatguysburgers.com

I’d like to say that we go to Fat Guy’s Burger Bar for the juicy, cheesy burgers, but in all honesty, it’s for the shakes, made with multiple scoops of local Blue Bell ice cream and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. My son is partial to chocolate, but other flavors include vanilla, strawberry and mint chip, to name but a few.

MAD Eats Modern American Diner

201 S. Main St., Owasso, 918-401-4353

madeatsok.com

MAD Eats Modern American Diner in Owasso features hearty and creative chef-driven takes on classic diner food. Brunch “pacos” are favorites (buttermilk pancakes stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon or sausage), along with chicken-fried steak, fried chicken and the Full Monte, a batter-dipped take on the classic, powdered sugar-sprinkled Monte Cristo sandwich.

Whatever you order, make sure to save room for a shake. A MAD Shake is an epic experience and meant to be shared. Especially the Goonies Never Say Die — a chocolate and peanut butter shake with an M&M-coated rim and loaded with peanut butter cups, a chocolate pretzel rod and whipped cream.

Society Burger

1419 E. 15th St., 918-392-7667

9999 S. Mingo Road, 918-615-6970

societyburger.com

Make your way through a juicy Theta burger, with that crispy, gooey, decadent cheese skirt, then treat yourself to one of Society Burger’s hand-dipped bananas Foster shakes made with Tulsa’s Rose Rock Creamery ice cream. Other flavors include vanilla, salted caramel and, of course, chocolate.

Here is a shake to make at home.

CARAMELIZED BROWN SUGAR-BANANA MILKSHAKE

Servings: 2

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 bananas, peeled and halved lengthwise

2 cups milk

1 cup vanilla ice cream

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Sprinkle in the brown sugar and stir until bubbling.

2. Add the bananas, then reduce heat to low and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until browned. Turn the bananas and brown on the other side for another 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Remove the skillet from the heat. Let cool for 15 minutes.

4. Use a silicone spatula to scrape them and any liquid and caramelized bits in the skillet into a blender. Add the milk, ice cream, cinnamon and salt. Puree until very smooth.

— Adapted from the Associated Press

Meet the writer

Judy Allen has been writing about food for more than 20 years, working as senior food editor for Martha Stewart Living and as a recipe contributor to other national publications. Allen has covered the Tulsa food scene since 2006, working with Tulsa’s top chefs to get the word out about restaurants, events, recipes and any other food news. She enjoys cooking almost anything but loves it even more when others cook for her.

