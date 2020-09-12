Crazy for shakes: Six shakes to find and one to make at home

National Chocolate Milkshake Day falls on Saturday, Sept. 12, throwing out a great excuse to stop into your favorite shake shack for a luxurious chocolate milkshake. But why stop at chocolate? Chocolate is great, but Bananas Foster sounds even better. So does mint chocolate chip. Or chocolate and peanut butter. Honestly, how can you go wrong with any flavor of shake? Even good ol’ vanilla has merit.
This is by no means an exhaustive list because many of our favorite restaurants boast their own shakes and ice cream treats. But these five spots tend to play on repeat when the word “shake” is mentioned. And it’s no coincidence that most of them offer burgers and fries as a starter. Summer’s not over yet, so shake it up before the chilly autumn weather is here to stay.
Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers
4253 Southwest Blvd. (Route 66), 918-445-4633
Frank and Vicki Arnold have served burgers, fries and shakes in west Tulsa since 1986. The longtime hamburger stand moved recently from its 51st Street and Union location to the Crystal City shopping center on Southwest Boulevard. Its legion of hamburger fans followed. Classic vanilla, chocolate or strawberry shakes are standards on the menu, but you might be tempted to step it up with banana, Oreo, caramel or cherry.
Braum’s
Multiple locations in Oklahoma, visit website for specific location information
We can’t include a list of establishments offering great shakes without mentioning Oklahoma’s own Braum’s. According to the company’s website, its classic malts and shakes are two of the most popular menu items. They are made the old fashioned way with real, hand-dipped ice cream. Mint chocolate, black walnut, strawberry cheesecake or cookies and cream are popular orders. Make it malted if you dare.
Chet’s Dairy Freeze
12800 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby, 918-990-3355
Chet’s Dairy Freeze opened earlier this year in Bixby, where customers can sample Chet’s line of hot dogs, ice cream, shakes and malts. It offers a line of specialty ice cream drinks. Among the choices are The Sandlot with vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, chocolate chips, marshmallow crème and marshmallows; and The Abyss with chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup and Oreos.
Fat Guy’s Burger Bar
140 N. Greenwood Ave., 918-794-7782
7945 S. Memorial Drive, 918-893-2232
1009 N. Elm St., Broken Arrow, 918-872-9313
I’d like to say that we go to Fat Guy’s Burger Bar for the juicy, cheesy burgers, but in all honesty, it’s for the shakes, made with multiple scoops of local Blue Bell ice cream and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. My son is partial to chocolate, but other flavors include vanilla, strawberry and mint chip, to name but a few.
MAD Eats Modern American Diner
201 S. Main St., Owasso, 918-401-4353
MAD Eats Modern American Diner in Owasso features hearty and creative chef-driven takes on classic diner food. Brunch “pacos” are favorites (buttermilk pancakes stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon or sausage), along with chicken-fried steak, fried chicken and the Full Monte, a batter-dipped take on the classic, powdered sugar-sprinkled Monte Cristo sandwich.
Whatever you order, make sure to save room for a shake. A MAD Shake is an epic experience and meant to be shared. Especially the Goonies Never Say Die — a chocolate and peanut butter shake with an M&M-coated rim and loaded with peanut butter cups, a chocolate pretzel rod and whipped cream.
Society Burger
1419 E. 15th St., 918-392-7667
9999 S. Mingo Road, 918-615-6970
Make your way through a juicy Theta burger, with that crispy, gooey, decadent cheese skirt, then treat yourself to one of Society Burger’s hand-dipped bananas Foster shakes made with Tulsa’s Rose Rock Creamery ice cream. Other flavors include vanilla, salted caramel and, of course, chocolate.
Here is a shake to make at home.
CARAMELIZED BROWN SUGAR-BANANA MILKSHAKE
Servings: 2
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 bananas, peeled and halved lengthwise
2 cups milk
1 cup vanilla ice cream
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of salt
1. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Sprinkle in the brown sugar and stir until bubbling.
2. Add the bananas, then reduce heat to low and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until browned. Turn the bananas and brown on the other side for another 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Remove the skillet from the heat. Let cool for 15 minutes.
4. Use a silicone spatula to scrape them and any liquid and caramelized bits in the skillet into a blender. Add the milk, ice cream, cinnamon and salt. Puree until very smooth.
— Adapted from the Associated Press
