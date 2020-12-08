Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

The world’s best cookie recipe submitted by Dorothy Boyd in 2012 makes crunchy, chewy, salty and sweet cookies.

Although the cookie may have an unassuming appearance, it surprised most tasters. The potato chips and cornflakes add a nice crunch, and the coconut gives them a good chew.

WORLD’S BEST COOKIES

1 cup margarine

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup oil

1 egg

1 cup oats

1 cup crushed cornflakes

½ cup coconut

½ cup crushed potato chips (we used Lay’s)

½ cup pecans (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon baking soda

3½ cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1. Cream margarine and sugars together in a bowl.

2. Add remaining ingredients.

3. Place on ungreased cookie sheet in balls. Flatten with fork, dipped in water.

4. Bake at 350 degrees 12 to 15 minutes. (Best if crisp.)

5. Cool on baking sheet before removing.

