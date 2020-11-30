Cookie Countdown: The best recipes submitted by readers through the years

We’ve learned to live without a lot of things this year, but you can bet no matter what 2020 throws at us, there will still be Christmas cookies.

For many years, the Tulsa World has held a 12 Days of Cookies contest, soliciting the best recipes from home cooks far and wide.

We bake them and we taste them, sharing our favorites in the pages of the Scene section for 12 consecutive days.

This year, we are doing things a little differently.

Circumstances may prevent us from having a baking contest and tasting, but that won’t stop us from sharing recipes — and this year, they will be the best of the bunch.

Inspired by advent calendars that reveal a new treat every day in December leading up to Christmas, we’re going to do the same.

We are going to share cookie recipes for 25 consecutive days.

Fruit-filled, cutouts, kid favorites, spiced, bars, chocolate covered, dropped, meringue, no-bake, biscotti ... the list goes on. We are always amazed at the assortment of cookie recipes that readers send us every year.

And we are going to make sure we go way back in our archives to find the recipes you’ve been looking for.