The pursuit of the best sugar cookie is never ending.

We think we have one you will really like. Beth Bovaird sent us this recipe in 2014 for a soft and light cookie that is decorated with a thin butter icing.

Sugar cookies with thin butter icing

For cookies:

1½ cups sifted powdered sugar

1 cup butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar.

1. Mix sugar and softened butter. Add egg and vanilla. Mix thoroughly.

2. Stir dry ingredients together and blend with above mixed ingredients. Refrigerate 2-3 hours.

3. Roll out on floured board. Cut and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 7-8 minutes.

For icing:

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup powdered sugar, packed

1½ tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

1. Melt butter over hot water in a bowl.

2. Add sugar and milk until smooth. Can use food coloring for various colored icing.

