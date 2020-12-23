The pursuit of the best sugar cookie is never ending.
We think we have one you will really like. Beth Bovaird sent us this recipe in 2014 for a soft and light cookie that is decorated with a thin butter icing.
Sugar cookies with thin butter icing
For cookies:
1½ cups sifted powdered sugar
1 cup butter
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar.
1. Mix sugar and softened butter. Add egg and vanilla. Mix thoroughly.
2. Stir dry ingredients together and blend with above mixed ingredients. Refrigerate 2-3 hours.
3. Roll out on floured board. Cut and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 7-8 minutes.
For icing:
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup powdered sugar, packed
1½ tablespoons milk
½ teaspoon vanilla
1. Melt butter over hot water in a bowl.
2. Add sugar and milk until smooth. Can use food coloring for various colored icing.
