Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Sue Ann Chapman shared this recipe with us in 2009.

She described it as “devastatingly good.” Watch your oven; you may only need about 9 to 10 minutes for baking.Soft molasses cookies

Makes about 6 dozen cookies

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup shortening

1½ cups sugar

½ cup molasses

2 eggs, slightly beaten

4 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

2¼ teaspoons baking soda

2¼ teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1. In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter, shortening and sugar until light in color and fluffy. Beat in molasses and eggs; set mixture aside.

2. In another large bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda, ginger, cloves and cinnamon. Blend thoroughly with wire whisk. Gradually mix flour mixture into creamed ingredients until dough is blended and smooth.

3. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Dip tops in granulated sugar, then place sugar-side up 2½ inches apart on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 11 minutes. Do not over bake. Cool on wire rack. Store in tightly covered container to maintain softness.

Note: We tested this cookie using a dark-chocolate kiss, which is a good match against the super-sweet cookie. Also, let the chocolate sit on top of the cookie for just a minute. As it melts a bit, the coarse sugar will stick to it better.

