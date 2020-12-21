Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
Judith Templeton acquired the recipe for Sierra Nuggets through the generous act of a longtime friend.
She shared the recipe with us in 2018. Tasters loved this recipe, which has just the right amount of warm holiday spices.
Sierra Nuggets
Makes 8 dozen Ingredients
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1½ cups sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1½ teaspoons vanilla
2 eggs
1 cup corn (or bran) flakes
3 cups oatmeal
1½ cups flour
1¼ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon mace
1½ teaspoons cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1½ cups coconut
1 cup walnuts
12 ounces chocolate chips
Directions
1. Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy.
2. Add milk and vanilla.
3. Beat eggs and add to mix.
4. Stir in corn flakes and oatmeal.
5. Sift flour, baking soda, salt and spices. Add to mix.
6. Stir in coconut, walnuts and chocolate chips.
7. Drop by rounded teaspoonful on ungreased cookie sheet.
8. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.
