Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Peppermint meltaways were submitted by Pat Tarver-Alcorn in 2014.

They are the perfect holiday cookie, something to look forward to all year long.

These cookies look especially pretty decorated with red icing and candy canes, as her recipe instructs.

Peppermint meltaways

1 cup butter, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

1¼ cups flour

½ cup cornstarch

Frosting:

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1½ cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

2 or 3 drops red food coloring

½ cup crushed peppermint candies

1. In a small bowl, cream butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in extract.

2. Combine flour and cornstarch; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

3. Shape into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

5. In a small bowl, prepare icing by beating butter until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar, milk, extract and food coloring (if desired); beat until smooth. Spread cover cooled cookies, sprinkle with crushed candies.

6. Store in an airtight container.

