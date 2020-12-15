Peanut butter, pretzels, caramel and chocolate ... What else do you need?

Carolyn Cahill’s invented these My Take Cookie Bars based on Hershey’s Take Five Bars and submitted them to us in 2017. The tasters loved them.

The recipe is pretty forgiving, she said, and is adaptable to one’s tastes — add more pretzels or more caramels, if you’d prefer.

“You can tweak it to your liking, it’s really easy the way it is,” she said.

My Take Cookie Bars

For peanut butter base:

½ cup peanut butter

5 ¹⁄³ tablespoons butter, softened

²⁄³ cup white sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

For pretzel/peanut/caramel layer:

1 cup mini pretzels

8 ounces Kraft caramels

1 cup dry roast peanuts

3 tablespoons cream

For chocolate topping:

1 cup chocolate chips or 2-3 small chocolate bars (milk or dark chocolate)

½ teaspoon sea salt or more

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan.

2. Cream together peanut butter and butter, about 30 seconds. Gradually beat in sugars, eggs and vanilla until creamy. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl, then stir into peanut butter mixture until well blended.

3. Bake approximately 15 minutes.

4. While peanut butter base is baking, melt caramels with cream in microwave and stir until well blended.

5. Coarsely crush mini pretzels and dry roast peanuts.

6. Remove peanut butter base from oven and gently sprinkle evenly with pretzel/peanut blend.

7. Drizzle caramel/cream over all and return to oven for another 12 minutes.

8. For the chocolate topping, sprinkle with chocolate chips or lay chocolate bars over top of the bars immediately upon removal from oven. When chocolate begins to melt, spread evenly over top. Sprinkle with sea salt.

9. When cool, cut into 16 squares.

