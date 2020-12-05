Fans of mint and chocolate will love this recipe for creme de menthe cookies, and the sandwich cookies melt in your mouth.

Jacque Schneider submitted it to the Tulsa World in 2012.

She said she makes them in stages — cookie wafers one night, filling and frosting the next. The cookie has received rave reviews at cookie swaps and office parties alike.

Creme de menthe cookies

Makes 2½ dozen

For cookie wafer:

¾ cup butter (don’t even think about substituting), softened

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 large egg

2 cups flour

For filling:

2 cups sifted powdered sugar

3-4 tablespoons green creme de menthe

For frosting:

6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips, melted

For cookie wafers:

1. Cream together butter and sugar, beating until fluffy. Add egg and mix until blended. Combine flour and salt, then add flour mixture to butter mixture, stirring well. Chill at least 30 minutes.

2. Working with ½ of dough at a time (keep remainder in fridge), roll out to 1/8-inch thickness on waxed paper (dough will be soft). Cut dough with circle 2-inch cookie cutter. Invert paper over ungreased cookie sheet carefully and remove wax paper.

3. Bake at 325 degrees for 7-8 minutes. DO NOT BROWN. Remove cookies to wire rack and cool completely.

For filling:

1. Combine sifted powdered sugar and creme de menthe, beating until smooth. Dilute as needed with water. Spread about 1 tablespoon of mixture evenly on half of cookie wafers. Top with a second cookie.

For frosting:

1. Melt semisweet chocolate chips. Frost top of cookie with chocolate. If desired, add a dab of creme de menthe mixture in center.

Finding victories: Tulsans express gratitude in 2020

Classics revisited: Test your knowledge about the best holiday movies

Editors note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.