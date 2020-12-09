Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

The Marianitas cookie shared by Margarita Spear in 2015 have become somewhat legendary among our tasters.

A stand out recipe will do that.

What makes it different? The chopped Mexican chocolate and cayenne pepper.

You can find the discs of Mexican hot chocolate in the hot chocolate section or international aisle at the grocery store. Give them a coarse chop by hand. The hot chocolate discs add a grainy but good texture to the cookies, and a dunk into fresh coffee was nice, too.

MARIANITAS

Makes 3 dozen

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon red chile powder or cayenne powder

¾ cup butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar, packed

½ cup white sugar

½ tablespoon almond extract

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2 cups chopped Abuelita or Ibarra hot chocolate discs

1 cup chopped roasted almonds

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Stir together flour, baking soda, chile powder and salt, and set aside.

3. Cream melted butter and sugars together in medium bowl until well blended. Beat in extract, egg and egg yolk until creamy.

4. Mix in the dry ingredients until just blended.

5. With a spoon, mix in the chocolate chunks and almonds. Place cookies 3 inches apart on a baking sheet.

6. Bake for approximately 15 minutes.

