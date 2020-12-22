Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Sandra Hendrix’s recipe for Lizzies appears to include a lot of ingredients, but it comes together easily.

The cookies are loaded with warm spices, cherries, pineapples, dates, pecans and an addition of whiskey. They are like fruitcake cookies but a little different. Hendrix shared this recipe in 2017.

Lizzies

¾ cup brown sugar

½ stick butter or margarine

2 eggs

1½ tablespoons evaporated milk

¼ cup whiskey

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cloves

½ teaspoon allspice

1½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ pound candied cherries, chopped

½ pound candied pineapple, chopped

½ pound chopped dates

3 cups chopped pecans

1. Heat oven to 275 degrees.

2. Cream butter and sugar, add eggs and beat until smooth.

3. Stir in milk and whiskey. Mix spices, baking soda and salt with flour, and add to batter. Mix nuts and fruit and add to batter. Grease cookie sheets, and drop by tablespoons. Bake about 12 to 15 minutes, or until done.

