Julie Eddingon’s recipe for peanut butter cookie pops stuffed with mini candy bars scored high with the kid crowd.

The recipe calls for bite-sized Snickers candy bars, but Eddington said she has substituted other bite-sized candy bars. The candy can even be cut down to size, she said.

The recipe, which was submitted in 2012, is named for the neighbor who gave it to her about 25 years ago.

Jean’s peanut butter cookie pops

We added a simple chocolate drizzle to these cookies to make them even more special.

Cream together:

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup butter-flavored Crisco

¾ cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

Mix, then add to the above:

1½ cups flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Also needed:

18 craft sticks

18 bite-sized Snickers candy bars

Cellophane

Curling ribbon

1. Mix ingredients. Securely insert a stick into candy.

2. Shape dough around the candy, making sure that the candy is covered. Place on lightly greased (or use parchment paper) cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.

3. Cool for 10 minutes and then remove from pan. If you remove them from the pan sooner than that, the stick may fall out.

4. Once they have cooled completely, wrap each cookie pop in colored cellophane and tie ribbon around the base of the cookie (around the stick) so that it looks like a lollipop. These would make a great teacher gift or even a treat for a school party.

