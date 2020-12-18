This Italian chocolate cookie is always one of our favorites.

And it makes plenty to share with your neighbors and friends.

In 2014, Faith Santangelo Boudreau sent us this recipe belonging to her mother, MaryAnne Santangelo.

Boudreau told us that the cookie is also known as the Italian chocolate meatball cookie, not because it contains meat, of course, but because the little chocolate balls look like meatballs when you roll them out and place them on the cookie sheet.

These cookies are filled with chocolate chips, raisins, warm spices and nuts, if you desire.

Italian chocolate cookie

1½ cups shortening

1½ cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons vanilla

5 cups flour (add ½ cup to 1 cup more if needed)

5 teaspoons baking powder

1½ cups dark cocoa

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon allspice

1 tablespoon nutmeg

1½ cups semisweet dark chocolate chips

1 cup raisins

1 cup chopped walnuts

¾ cup whiskey or sweet red wine

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Cream shortening and sugar; add eggs, milk and vanilla a little at a time and set aside. Mix all dry ingredients and spices.

3. Gradually combine the dry mixture thoroughly with the wet mixture. Add the optional whiskey or sweet red wine. Next, fold in the nuts, chocolate chips and raisins.

4. Roll the batter into little balls. Add flour to hands if the dough is too sticky. Place on a lightly greased cookie sheet or nonstick cookie sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes.

5. When cool, dust with sifted powdered sugar or drizzle with chocolate frosting, then roll in sprinkles.

