Bernadine Skinner is a 12 Days of Cookies rock star. She has won Tulsa World’s annual Christmas cookie contest twice — both times with delicious bar cookie recipes, Makahiki Hou Bars (a coconut macadamia nut cookie) and Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake Bars.

In 2018, she earned a place in our 12 Days of Cookies lineup with her fudgy Hawaiian Lava Cookies. The chocolate cookies get a perfectly crackled look when they are rolled in powdered sugar, and when they’re baked, they resemble lava.

Hawaiian lava cookies

Makes 2 dozen

1¹⁄³ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

¹⁄³ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup margarine or butter, softened

3 large egg whites, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Confectioners sugar (powdered sugar) for rolling

1. Combine flour, sugars, cocoa, salt and baking powder. Stir in margarine or butter until mixture is combined but crumbly. (A food processor may be used.)

2. Add egg whites and vanilla extract. Stir by hand until dough comes together and is moistened.

3. Place a few heaping spoonfuls of confectioners sugar into a shallow dish. Roll dough into 1½-inch balls, rolling each in the sugar to coat.

4. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheet, coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes until just set around the edges but soft in the middle. Transfer to a rack to cool. They will have a cracked surface.

