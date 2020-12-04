Looking for a Christmas cookie that goes a long way and looks great too?

Gingerbread pinwheels, submitted by Laura Clayton in 2014, are the answer.

The gingerbread pinwheels make about five dozen large cookies that make a pretty presentation on the cookie plate. Clayton said she was drawn by the swirl of two doughs.

Gingerbread pinwheels

Makes about 5 dozen

For gingerbread dough:

¾ cup butter, room temperature

¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

¼ cup light or dark molasses

2 large egg yolks

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

For plain dough:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1. For gingerbread: Cream butter with brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add molasses and egg yolks. Mix until combined.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Slowly stir into butter mixture until well-combined. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill for 1-2 hours.

3. For plain dough: Cream butter with granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. Mix until well-combined.

4. In large bowl, stir together flour, baking soda and salt until well-combined. Add to butter mixture slowly until well-combined. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1-2 hours.

5. After they’re both chilled, unwrap the doughs. Roll gingerbread dough into a 12-by-16-inch rectangle. Slide dough onto sheet of waxed paper then onto a baking sheet pan. Repeat process with plain dough. (Note: We rolled the dough out on a piece of waxed paper to make it easier to transfer the dough to the cookie sheet).

6. Chill the dough for 10 minutes. Set doughs onto work table. Carefully invert plain dough on top of gingerbread dough. With sharp knife, cut in half lengthwise to make two 6-by-16-inch rectangles. Starting at long edge of one rectangle, lift waxed paper to roll doughs into tight, even cylinder shape. Repeat with other rectangle.

7. Wrap and freeze till firm, 30 minutes. Unwrap and slice crosswise into ½-inch-thick rounds. Lay flat 1 inch apart on greased 12-by-15-inch baking sheet pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Cool on cooling rack. Once cooled, store in airtight container.

Featured video:

Classics revisited: Test your knowledge about the best holiday movies