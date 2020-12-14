Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Cheryl Waldeck’s ginger, ginger, ginger Christmas cookies combine half a dozen spices, and three types of ginger — ground, fresh and and crystallized ginger — to pack as much flavor into each bite as possible.

The cookie packs a lot of flavor and has a pretty display with its dark, molasses-colored dough and specks of crushed peppermint candies.

GINGER, GINGER, GINGER CHRISTMAS COOKIES

Makes 2 dozen

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cardamom

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

1 cup golden brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/3 cup molasses

1 large egg

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced fine

½ cup crystallized ginger (2.7 ounces), chopped

½ cup peppermint candy, crushed fine

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter and allow to cool.

2. Sift the first nine ingredients (flour to white pepper) onto a sheet of waxed paper or into a bowl; set aside. Measure all other ingredients and have ready to incorporate near the mixer.

3. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat the sugar, butter and molasses on high for 3 minutes. Scrape the sides of bowl and continue beating another 3 minutes.

4. With mixer on low, add egg and incorporate. Add fresh and crystallized ginger and incorporate.

5. Continuing on low speed, mix the flour and other dry ingredients, adding gradually and mixing for 2 to 3 minute until a stiff dough forms.

6. Pinch out or portion with a small scoop, 24 uniform pieces of dough, then roll dough into 1-inch balls by swirling gently between your two palms approximately five times.

7. Lightly roll each ball in crushed peppermint candies to coat the outside of the balls (Go easy on the candy — even though it is yummy, a little goes a long way). Place peppermint-coated balls on a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper.

8. Bake 10-12 minutes. Cookies will crack on top, but will be soft inside and lightly browned on the bottom when finished baking.

9. Let cool 1-2 minutes then slide cookies, while still on the parchment paper, off the cookie sheet and onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Finding victories:Tulsans express gratitude in 2020

Gallery: See the local home competing for $50,000 on ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’



