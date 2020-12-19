Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Fruitcake is a labor-intensive Christmas treat. These cookies, shared by Barbara Randall in 2009, have all the taste of fruitcake without all the work.

Fruitcake cookies

Makes 18 dozen

1 cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar

6 eggs

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup whiskey

2 quarts (or less) pecans

1½ pounds white raisins

1 pound candied cherries (red and green)

1 pound candied pineapple

1. Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, beating well after each.

2. Sift flour, and combine with baking powder and spices.

3. Add flour and whiskey to butter mixture, alternating between the two until all is incorporated. Mix in nuts and fruit.

4. Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased pans and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Finding victories:Tulsans express gratitude in 2020

Tulsans of the year: These people gave us hope