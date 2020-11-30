Cookie Countdown: Coffee-glazed oatmeal cookies are tried and true favorite

Editors note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. Starting Dec. 1, we are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. It’s been so much fun going back and remembering all of our favorite cookies. Clip them out every day, and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition. To kick off our countdown right, we chose a cookie that is the star of any cookie plate, coffee-glazed oatmeal cookies.

Pati Casillas submitted the recipe to the Tulsa World in 2013, and we’ve made them in our own homes many, many times since then.

Casillas found the recipe in a Cajun cookbook about 25 years ago, when her son was at college in Louisiana. She called it her go-to recipe.

You can make the dough ahead and refrigerate it to bake later, or bake it all up right away, Casillas said.

We are sure you will love this recipe too. Don’t substitute the Crisco, it changes the consistency.

COFFEE-GLAZED OATMEAL COOKIES

½ cup butter