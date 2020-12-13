Editor's note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

These chocolate thumbprint cookies invert the traditional vanilla cookie with a chocolate or sometimes fruit center. The chocolate cookies are rolled in sugar before baking to add a little extra texture, and the vanilla center adds sweetness.

Lynn Miller submitted the recipe to the Tulsa World in 2017.

CHOCOLATE THUMBPRINTS

For cookie:

½ cup butter

⅔ cup sugar

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup flour

⅓ cup cocoa

¼ teaspoon salt

For vanilla filling:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons butter, softened

4 teaspoons milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

1. For cookie, cream first five ingredients in small mixing bowl.

2. Combine flour, cocoa and salt; blend with creamed mixture. Chill dough about 1 hour until firm to handle.

3. For vanilla filling, mix ingredients until smooth.

4. Once the dough is firm, roll dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in sugar, and place on lightly greased cookie sheet. Press thumb into center of each cookie. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes until set. As soon as cookie is removed from oven, spoon ½ teaspoon vanilla filling into thumbprint.

