Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

The general sentiment among tasters when we tried these cookies was ... bring on the butterscotch.

These butterscotch oatmeal cookies were submitted by Kathy Lucas in 2018.

The butterscotch was tasty, and crunchy Rice Krispies were a great addition.

Butterscotch oatmeal cookies

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup shortening

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour (less 2 tablespoons)

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups oatmeal (quick cooking)

2 cups Rice Krispies

2 cups coconut

½ cup chopped pecans (optional)

1 (12-ounce) package butterscotch chips

1. Cream sugars with shortening, eggs and vanilla.

2. Stir in baking powder, baking soda, flour and salt.

3. Add the stirred dry ingredients to the creamy sugar mixture. Stir oatmeal, Rice Krispies, coconut, pecans and butterscotch chips into the mixture.

4. For each cookie, drop a heaping teaspoon of the mixture onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake in a 350-degree oven until the cookies are light and chewy, about 10-12 minutes.