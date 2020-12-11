Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
Be prepared for these Bourbon Street bar cookies to disappear fast if you make them for the holidays.
They are so good your family will gobble them up. Jocelyn Whitney shared them with us in 2013.
She altered a recipe to make them for an event. Now, they have a little something extra.
Bourbon Street bar cookies
Makes approx. 48 bars
For crust:
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 sticks (1 cup) butter, softened
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Spray a 10-by-15-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
3. Combine the dry ingredients for crust and then cut in the butter until the mix is fairly uniform and crumbly. Gently press this into the baking dish and bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes.
For filling and topping:
4 eggs
1½ teaspoons vanilla
1 tablespoon bourbon or whiskey
1 tablespoon flour
1½ cups sugar
1½ cups light corn syrup
2½ cups pecan halves
1 cup mini chocolate chips
1. Combine and mix until thoroughly blended. Pour over the hot crust.
2. Generously sprinkle with 1 cup of mini chocolate semi-sweet chips to top it off.
3. Bake another 25 minutes, until it is firm around the edges. Cool and cut into squares.
