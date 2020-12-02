Editors note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. Starting Dec. 1, we are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. It’s been so much fun going back and remembering all of our favorite cookies. Clip them out every day, and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Be prepared to share the recipe when you bring Bailey’s peppermint-chocolate chip cookies to an event.

It is everything you love about chip cookies, with a little something extra.

Jaclyn Wertis shared this recipe with us in 2016. Wertis said she was looking for new ideas for recipes when she saw some Andes Crème de Menthe Thins and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

The cookies have a big burst of mint and chocolate flavors that are sure to make their way to any holiday dessert table.

Bailey’s peppermint-chocolate chip cookies

Makes about 3 dozen

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons Bailey’s Irish Cream liquor

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 (10-ounce) bag Andes Crème de Menthe baking chips

1. Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy.

2. Gradually add both sugars, beating well to combine.

3. Add the eggs, one at a time, until blended.

4. Add Bailey’s Irish Cream and beat into mixture. Stir in Andes Crème de Menthe baking chips to creamed mixture.

5. Mix together flour, salt and baking soda in separate bowl. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture gradually until blended.

6. Drop cookie dough by heaping tablespoonfuls onto cookie sheet covered with parchment paper.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes or until lightly browned.

— Recipe submitted by Jaclyn Wertis

