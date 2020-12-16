Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We are counting down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Kay Hays has been making her Awesome Apricot Bars since the ’70s.

By tweaking the recipe, and adapting it to her tastes, the bars have gotten better over the years.

We loved the addition of the Amaretto and we think you will too.

AWESOME APRICOT BARS

For crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon water

1. In medium bowl, combine flour and salt. With pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

2. Sprinkle in water, tossing with a fork until pastry is just moist enough to hold together.

3. Press into 9-inch square pan. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and bake 15 minutes.

For apricot layer:

1 cup (about 6 ounces) dried apricots

¼ water

¼ cup to ½ cup Disaronno amaretto

1/3 cup sugar

For almond layer:

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup sugar

2 eggs

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup (about 4 ounces) ground blanched almonds

1 teaspoon vanilla extra

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

For icing:

1 tablespoon softened butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon amaretto

Enough powdered sugar to make a thin icing

1. For apricot layer: In small saucepan, combine apricots, water, amaretto and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook until apricots can be mashed with a fork (about 15 minutes). Cool to room temperature.

2. For almond layer: In large mixer bowl with mixer at medium speed, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat until well-mixed. Stir in flour, almonds and extracts.

3. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Spread apricot mixture evenly over pastry. Cover with almond mixture. Smooth with a spatula. Bake 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in pan. Drizzle with icing and sprinkle with sliced almonds. Cut into small squares. For a more tart bar, substitute cranberries for the apricots.

Storage note: Refrigerate in airtight container up to 2 weeks. Or wrap well and freeze up to 3 months.

