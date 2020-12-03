Don’t let the short ingredients list fool you, this recipe is a keeper.

Marty Ramsey submitted the recipe in 2019 and it and took top prize in the annual cookie contest.

It is easy, delicious and since it is bar cookie, it saves time opening and closing the oven while checking on batches of cookies. Need we say more?

Angel Almond Bars

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 sticks butter

4 eggs

2 teaspoons almond extract

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease sides of 9X13-inch pan and line bottom with parchment paper.

2. Beat butter and sugar until light and creamy. Beat in eggs and almond extract. Mix in flour. Spread batter in pan.

3. Sprinkle ½ a cup of sliced almonds on top. Sprinkle on a little white sugar. It makes a crispy top.

4. Bake for 30-35 minutes.

