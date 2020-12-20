Every year, we try to pick a cookie that has limited ingredients and can be whipped up in a flash.

That’s this cookie.

The 1, 2, 3 drop cookie submitted by Margaret Smith in 2018 has few ingredients, but who needs more than chocolate and peanut butter with a little crunch?

We also think these cookies will be gobbled up by the young ones at your holiday party.

Smith notes that the name of this cookie is derived from the amounts of the ingredients used.

1, 2, 3 drop cookies

1 (12-ounce) package milk chocolate chips

2 tablespoons chunky peanut butter

3 cups Frosted Flakes

1. Melt chocolate chips in microwave on lowest setting.

2. Mix in peanut butter. Add Frosted Flakes.

3. Drop onto wax paper and let set.

