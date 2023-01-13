Comforting foods to try in the new year with MIO Coalition recipes

One of the traditional resolutions people make at the start of a new year is that they will "eat better."

Of course, there are all sorts of ways to "eat better" — including making use of Made in Oklahoma ingredients to elevate familiar foods into something truly special.

The Made in Oklahoma Coalition is putting an emphasis on comforting foods this month, whether it's giving a new twist to the traditional broccoli and cheddar soup, turning breakfast ingredients into a gourmet treat or jazzing up your morning or afternoon coffee break.

For more information on the Made In Oklahoma Coalition, including where to purchase MIO Coalition products: miocoalition.com.

Blueberry Almond Granola Squares

Granola Crust:

6 cups rolled oats

2 ounces slivered almonds

7 ounces sweetened coconut flakes

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup light brown sugar

Large pinch sea salt

¾ cup Roark Acres Honey

6 tablespoons dark corn syrup

2 tablespoons Griffin’s Vanilla

Filling:

2 packages cream cheese, softened

32 ounces Amelia Natural French Style Blueberry Yogurt

1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

1 pint fresh blueberries

2 ounces slivered almonds

1 cup white chocolate chips

1. To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together all the dry ingredients, then add the honey, syrup and vanilla. Stir together well (may be necessary to use your hands to do this step thoroughly).

2. On extra large parchment-paper lined cookie sheet, spread granola and bake for 10-15 minutes, continuously rotating mixture to cook all sides of granola until slightly crunchy.

2. Press warm granola into another extra large cookie sheet (or 2 medium cookie sheets).

3. Cream the softened cream cheese thoroughly. Add the Amelia yogurt and vanilla into the cream cheese, and mix on slow speed until well blended. Add ¾ of the blueberries, half the almonds and white chocolate chips. Spread out evenly across the granola. Top with extra blueberries and almonds. Place in freezer overnight.

4. Remove and slice into squares and serve. Any that are not eaten, place into a covered container and place back into freezer. Will keep for a week.

Oklahoma-Style Caramel Cream Cold Brew

6 ounces ground Compadres Coffee

7 cups cold water

1½ tablespoons Braum’s Caramel syrup

½ teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

2-3 ounces Braum’s Half and Half

1. Combine Compadres coffee grounds with cold water in a large pitcher or glass jar.

2. Cover and let steep at room temperature for 12 hours or in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

3. Fill a glass with ice. Pour 6 ounces coffee, caramel syrup and vanilla in a glass jar, tighten with lid and shake vigorously. Pour into a drinking glass. Add half and half. Stir before serving.

Macaroni and Cheese Soup

4 ounce uncooked Della Terra Creste di Gallo pasta

1½ cup chopped onion

1 large carrot, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Hiland Salted Butter

2 tablespoons Shawnee Mills Flour

Salt and fresh pepper, to taste

2½ low-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)

1 cup Hiland Milk

Pinch of nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground mustard

2 cups (about 10 ounces) broccoli florets, chopped into small pieces

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated

1½ cups Hiland grated sharp cheddar cheese

1. Boil pasta in salted water until al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

2. Chop onion, carrot, celery and garlic.

3. In a large soup pot or dutch oven, melt butter. Add chopped vegetables and saute on low heat until soft, about 5 minutes. Add flour and freshly ground pepper to the pot, and stir until smooth. Slowly add chicken broth, milk, nutmeg and dry mustard, whisking constantly. Set heat to medium-low and let it come to a slow boil. Cover and cook on low about 10-15 minutes.

4. Add broccoli florets and Parmesan cheese, and stir well. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Cook uncovered until broccoli is cooked, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and wait until it stops boiling. Add cheddar cheese a little at a time, mixing well until cheese melts.

5. Return the cooked pasta to the soup and mix well. Serve right away so the pasta doesn't absorb all the broth.