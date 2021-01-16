Comforting chicken soup recipes, including one like Full Moon Cafe's tortilla soup

It’s cold, it’s January, and given the past few months, all I want is to sit on the couch with a hot bowl of chicken soup and a faux fur throw and binge the rest of the first season of “Bridgerton” on Netflix.

There is nothing more comforting than a bowl of chicken soup. Whether it is a classic broth loaded with noodles and carrots; a spicy, coconut and ginger-laden version served with rice, or a creamy take on the famous tortilla soup we all miss from Full Moon Café on Cherry Street, chicken soup in any form is always a comfort.

My wish for you? Make a batch of something, have a bowl now, and freeze the rest for a bone-chilling day when you’re craving a hot bowl of chicken soup.

Copycat Full Moon tortilla soup

Makes 16 8-ounce servings

I wonder how many bowls of this soup I had over the years — dozens, if not hundreds. As much as I loved having it at Full Moon Café, I never attempted a home version until now. This copycat version is adapted from many recipes sent to the Tulsa World mailroom over the years, and while it will never be the same, this version comes quite close. You’ll need to make a salad and bake some breadsticks for the entire experience.