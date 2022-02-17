Comfort foods get an Okie makeover with MIO ingredients

The Oklahoma weather in February can shift from delightful to frightful in the space of a few hours, as we’ve been made painfully aware this winter. And sometimes the best way to shake off the winter doldrums is by making something special to share with friends and family.
That’s the idea behind this month’s recipes from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, which include a way to get real barbecue flavor without lighting up a grill, and crafting a decadent dessert from ingredients from our home state.
The ease and convenience of an electric pressure cooker, such as the Instant Pot, makes crafting a batch of pulled pork sliders a snap. Pressure cooking helps to create the sort of tender pork associated with the low-and-slow cooking of barbecue, with a dollop of Oklahoma’s own Head Country Barbecue Sauce giving the meat the right touch of sweetness and spice.
Cheesecake and brownies are decadent dessert favorites — but they are even more enjoyable when brought together in a Brownie Bottomed Chocolate Cheesecake, featuring chocolate from Bedré Fine Chocolate.
For more information on MIO Coalition products, including where to purchase: miocoalition.com.
Instant Pot BBQ Pork Sliders
1 boneless pork roast, about 4 pounds
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 cup chicken broth
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 bottle Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce
Braum’s Slider Buns
Toppings as desired: Coleslaw, pickles, additional sauce
1. Combine brown sugar and Head Country seasoning in a small bowl. Rub all over the pork roast to coat.
2. In a 6-quart Instant Pot, heat on high, then add vegetable oil. Brown pork, cooking evenly until browned on all sides, about 5-8 minutes total.
3. Pour chicken broth and vinegar into bottom of pot, scraping bits from the bottom. Select manual setting, adjust pressure to high, and set time for 40 minutes. When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to Instant Pot directions.
4. Remove pork, and shred using two forks. Pour barbecue sauce over, and toss, or serve barbecue sauce on the side. Serve pork on slider buns with sauce, coleslaw, pickles and your favorite toppings.
Note: If you don’t have an Instant Pot, brown the pork roast on the stove top, then place in a slow cooker with the chicken broth and apple cider vinegar, cooking on high for 8 hours.
Brownie Bottom Chocolate Cheesecake
For the Brownie Layer:
1 package Shawnee Mills Fudge Brownie Mix
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 Hansen’s Egg
1 tablespoon water
For the Chocolate Cheesecake Layer:
3 packages (8 ounces each) Braum’s Cream Cheese, softened
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
8 ounces Bedré Milk Chocolate Wafers, melted and cooled slightly
3 Hansen’s Eggs
For the Whipped Cream Layer
½ teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
4 tablespoons powdered sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1 cup Braum’s Heavy Whipping Cream
For the Topping:
¼ cup Bedré Chocolate Sauce
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour (or spray with nonstick spray) a 9-inch springform pan. Set aside.
2. Make brownie layer by following package directions, mixing brownie mix with vegetable oil, egg and water. Spread batter into pan. Bake 18-20 minutes or until set in the middle. Remove from oven and let cool completely before topping with cheesecake mixture.
3. While the brownie layer is baking, prepare the chocolate cheesecake layer. In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with an electric mixer until well blended. Add the melted chocolate and mix well. Scrape down the sides of the bowl to incorporate into the batter. Add the eggs, one at a time, on low speed just until blended.
4. Carefully place cheesecake in oven, baking 55 to 60 minutes or until the center is almost set. Remove from the oven and carefully run a knife around the edge to loosen it from the pan. Allow cheesecake to cool before removing the rim from the pan.
5. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
6. To make the whipped cream layer, combine all ingredients in an electric mixer on high speed, beating until stiff peaks form. Once the cheesecake is cooled, top with whipped cream. Drizzle with Bedré Chocolate Sauce.
