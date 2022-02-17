Comfort foods get an Okie makeover with MIO ingredients

The Oklahoma weather in February can shift from delightful to frightful in the space of a few hours, as we’ve been made painfully aware this winter. And sometimes the best way to shake off the winter doldrums is by making something special to share with friends and family.

That’s the idea behind this month’s recipes from the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, which include a way to get real barbecue flavor without lighting up a grill, and crafting a decadent dessert from ingredients from our home state.

The ease and convenience of an electric pressure cooker, such as the Instant Pot, makes crafting a batch of pulled pork sliders a snap. Pressure cooking helps to create the sort of tender pork associated with the low-and-slow cooking of barbecue, with a dollop of Oklahoma’s own Head Country Barbecue Sauce giving the meat the right touch of sweetness and spice.

Cheesecake and brownies are decadent dessert favorites — but they are even more enjoyable when brought together in a Brownie Bottomed Chocolate Cheesecake, featuring chocolate from Bedré Fine Chocolate.

For more information on MIO Coalition products, including where to purchase: miocoalition.com.