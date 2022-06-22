 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Claremore 66 Days staged in conjunction with AAA Route 66 Road Fest

Will Rogers Museum

Claremore is home to the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.

The inaugural Claremore 66 Days, which celebrates local food and culture, is underway.

Visit Claremore is a major partner with AAA Route 66 Road Fest, which began last weekend in Oklahoma City and continues this weekend in Tulsa, and is working with surrounding communities to host Claremore 66 Days. The event is running this weekend in between the AAA Route 66 Road Fest host city events in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

“Claremore and Rogers County have some of the most iconic Route 66 attractions, world class museums, as well as incredible food and shopping,” Tanya Andrews, director of Visit Claremore, said in a news release. “Claremore 66 Days will feature the best of our communities with the hope of drawing visitors here attending Road Fest events.”

Activities include restaurant week, a Lilac Festival-themed food truck event and special presentations by the Will Rogers Museum featuring Route 66 historian Michael Wallis and a new Patti Page exhibit and event at the Claremore Museum of History. More information about planned activities can be found at visitclaremore.org/route66/.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

