Church cookbook recipes that bring back memories of togetherness

As the volume in question includes the word “church” in the title, a small confession is in order.

Paging through “The Vintage Church Cookbook: Classic Recipes for Family and Flock” by Parrish Ritchie (Countryman Press, $22.95) was a bit like opening a time capsule.

The book is a collection of recipes that Ritchie culled from the sort of self-produced, spiral-bound volumes of cookery that, as she writes in the introduction, were often created as fundraisers and as a way for home cooks to share recipes and tips.

“Each one is a little different and each has a unique blend of classic recipes and some special variations,” Ritchie writes, “but you can always feel a strong sense of community through the pages.”

My father was a minister for much of my life, and I have spent perhaps more than my fair share of time at potluck suppers, where many of the dishes served at these gatherings can be found in the pages of Ritchie’s book.

It also contains a great many recipes for things that — poor church mice that my family at times was — graced our family dinner table. Some, such as a casserole of canned tuna, egg noodles and crushed potato chips as a topping, are things I can no longer even begin to think about eating.