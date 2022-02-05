Cherokee Nation will disperse heirloom seeds starting Feb. 7

Tribal citizens of the Cherokee Nation will have the opportunity to grow their own traditional Cherokee crops.

Starting Feb. 7, the Cherokee Nation will start to disperse a limited supply of heirloom seeds, including several varieties of corn and beans, that have been grown by Cherokee people for centuries. Last year, the Cherokee Nation was able to circulate nearly 7,000 packages of seeds.

“The Cherokee Nation seed bank is continuing to grow every year and is a vital link to keeping the Cherokee Nation connected to our homeland while preserving our history and heritage,” Cherokee Nation Ethnobiology Manager Feather Smith said.

“Cherokee White Eagle Corn, various Cherokee beans, as well as three other varieties of corn are just some of the seeds citizens can order on Feb. 7. They are all chosen crops that represent a core part of Cherokee identity. They are the same crops that Cherokee people have farmed for hundreds of years and are important both culturally and scientifically.”

There are many heirloom seeds available for tribal citizens to choose from, including Cherokee Tan Pumpkin, Cherokee White Eagle Corn, Trail of Tears Beans, a variety of gourds and native plants such as the Rattlesnake Master, among many others.