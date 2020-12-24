Editor’s note: Instead of 12 days of cookies this year, we opted for 25. We counted down every day until Christmas with one of our favorite reader-submitted cookie recipes. Clip them out and you will have a top-notch holiday cookie collection. The 2020 Cookie Countdown is sponsored by the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Merry Christmas, and happy cookie season to all!

We counted down the days ‘til Christmas with some of our favorite cookie recipes that were submitted by readers over the years. We hope that you enjoyed them.

Baking cookies is a great way to get in the holiday spirit and share something you made with your friends and family.

Here are a few more of our favorites.

Raspberry sandwich cookies

Jacque Schneider submitted the recipe for raspberry-filled sandwich cookies in 2017. It was a remake of her usual creme de menthe sandwich cookie, which was a 2012 contest winner.

She tweaked the raspberry filling, made with seedless raspberry preserves and spiked with raspberry liqueur, and added it to her sandwich cookie recipe but used white chocolate to decorate it.

For cookies:

¾ cup unsalted butter

½ cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

For filling:

1 cup seedless raspberry preserves

2 tablespoons raspberry liqueur, such as Chateau Monet or Chambord

For frosting and garnish:

4 ounces white chocolate, melted

1 cup fresh raspberries

Turbinado sugar

1. To make the cookies: Cream butter. Gradually add sugar, beating until fluffy. Add egg and mix until blended. Whisk together flour and salt, and then add to butter mixture. Chill 30 minutes.

2. Working with half the dough at a time, roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness on waxed paper (dough will be soft). Cut dough with 2-inch cookie cutter. Invert paper over cookie sheet carefully and remove wax paper.

3. Bake at 325 degrees for 7-8 minutes. Do not brown. Remove cookies to wire rack and cool completely.

4. To make the raspberry filling: Mix together the raspberry preserves and raspberry liqueur until well blended.

5. Spread thin amount on half of cookies. Top with a second cookie.

6. Frost top of each cookie with melted white chocolate.

7. Garnish each cookie with fresh raspberry and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

A Taste of Hawaii bars

Bernadine Skinner makes some of the best cookies around. She often enters the 12 Days of Cookies contest and makes some of our tasters’ favorites. She lived in Hawaii previously and her cookies often are filled with Hawaiian inspiration, such as macadamia nuts and coconut. In 2019, she shared her A Taste of Hawaii bars and we loved how easy they were to make. You don’t even need a mixing bowl! ¼ cup melted butter

½ cup crushed graham cracker crumbs

½ cup ground macadamia nuts

1 (12-ounce) package semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup angel flake coconut

1 can Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chopped macadamia nuts

1. Melt butter in a 9-by-9-inch square baking pan. (Editor’s note: We added parchment paper to ease removal).

2. Combine graham cracker crumbs and ground nuts and spread evenly over the butter surface.

3. Spread chips evenly over the crumbs and nuts, followed by the coconut.

4. Gently pour the condensed milk over the mixture, topping it with the chopped nuts.

5. Bake at 30-35 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Cut into squares after cooling.

Brickle caramel thumbprints

Marty Ramsey submitted her brickle caramel thumbprint cookies to the Tulsa World’s 12 Days of Cookies contest in 2013. She believes that the recipe may have originated from one of those small Pillsbury cookbooks that you often see at checkout lines. The recipe is a simple one, but the toffee pieces make it extra special. The thumbprint cookie is then filled with melted caramel, which is a good way to use caramels that you might have leftover. Ramsey said the cookies are good to make anytime of year. ½ cup sugar

1 cup margarine, softened (butter can also be used)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

2¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ cup almond brickle baking chips

1. In a large bowl, beat sugar, egg, margarine or butter, and vanilla until fluffy. Add flour and baking powder. Beat until well blended.

2. Mix dough and ¾ cup almond brickle baking chips. Knead to blend. Refrigerate dough 30 minutes.

3. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place them 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheet. With thumb, make imprint in the center of the cookie.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 11 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Immediately remove from cookie sheet. Cool completely.

Caramel filling:

20 caramels

¼ cup half and half milk

In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt caramels in milk. Stir until smooth. Spoon ½ teaspoon into the center of each cookie.

