Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' recipe book

Here is a recipe excerpt from the book.

S’mores Pizza Cookie

Kids love s'mores — that just goes without saying.

But this fun cookie, made and served in the shape of a pizza, is tasty enough to appeal to adults, too.

It has a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with a layer of chocolate and perfectly toasted mini marshmallows. We adapted the recipe that was originally in the blog "Food, Folks and Fun."

1¼ cups graham cracker crumbs

1¼ cups flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, at room temperature

½ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1¼ cups milk chocolate chips

3 cups mini marshmallows

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 9-inch cake pans with nonstick cooking spray. To be sure that the cookie won’t stick, you can also cut out a parchment paper round the same size as the bottom of the cake pan. Spray the pan, lay down the paper, and then spray the paper. Be sure to spray the sides, too.

2. In a medium bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, flour, baking soda and salt.

3. In a large bowl, add the butter and sugars. Mix on medium speed until creamy and smooth. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined. Add the dry ingredients to combine.

4. Divide the dough in half and press each half into the prepared cake pans. Prick the dough about 30 times with a fork, repeat with the other cake pan. Place both pans on the middle oven rack and bake for 10-11 minutes, or until the edges start to brown.

5. Take the cookies out of the oven and sprinkle each with half of the milk chocolate chips. Let stand for 5 minutes. Preheat your oven broiler. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out the chocolate chips.

6. Top each cookie with 1½ cups of mini marshmallows. Place each pizza under the broiler for 1-2 minutes. Watch them closely, and take them out when the marshmallows are toasted, just like they have been warmed by a camp fire. Let the pizzas cool in the pans for 5 minutes.

7. Use a small spatula to loosen the pizzas from the bottoms and sides of the pan. Take them out and slice in wedges just like a pizza.