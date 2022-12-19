 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' recipe book

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping. Buy the cookbook at tulsaworld store.com. Orders cannot be guaranteed by Christmas.

We have also  picked a winning recipe from our cookie contest this year. The winner will be announced in the Tulsa World on Christmas day.

WHITE CHOCOLATE-CRANBERRY COOKIES

Makes 2 dozen

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon brandy

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup dried cranberries

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease cookie sheets.

2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg and brandy. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the sugar mixture. Mix in the white chocolate chips and cranberries. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.

3. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. For best results, take them out while they are still slightly underdone. Cool on the cookie sheets for at least a minute before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

