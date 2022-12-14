Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' recipe book, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping.

Buy the cookbook at tulsaworld store.com.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens.

We are also searching for more winning recipes from local bakers. Send your best Christmas cookie recipes to nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com or mail them to Nicole Marshall, Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

We will select one baker’s recipe to win the grand prize that will be announced soon.

Creme de Menthe Cookies

Jacque Schneider has made her Creme de Menthe Cookies for as long as she can remember.

Fans of mint and chocolate will love this recipe, and the sandwich cookies melt in your mouth.

"I generally make them in stages — cookie wafers one night, filling and frosting the next," she said. "I have made this cookie for years. My family demands it every Christmas."

The cookie has received rave reviews at cookie swaps and office parties alike.

Makes 2 1/2 dozen

Cookie wafer:

3/4 cup butter (don't even think about substituting), softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

2 cups flour

Filling:

2 cups sifted powdered sugar

3-4 tablespoons green creme de menthe

Frosting:

6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips, melted

For cookie wafers:

1. Cream together butter and sugar, beating until fluffy. Add egg and mix until blended. Combine flour and salt, then add flour mixture to butter mixture, stirring well. Chill at least 30 minutes.

2. Working with half of dough at a time (keep remainder in fridge), roll out to 1/8-inch thickness on waxed paper (dough will be soft). Cut dough with circle 2-inch cookie cutter. Invert paper over ungreased cookie sheet carefully and remove wax paper.

3. Bake at 325 degrees for 7-8 minutes. DO NOT BROWN. Remove cookies to wire rack and cool completely.

For filling:

Combine sifted powdered sugar and creme de menthe, beating until smooth. Dilute as needed with water. Spread about 1 tablespoon of mixture evenly on half of cookie wafers. Top with a second cookie.

Frosting:

Melt semisweet chocolate chips. Frost top of cookie with chocolate. If desired, add a dab of creme de menthe mixture in center.