Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens.

We are also searching for more winning recipes from local bakers. Send your best Christmas cookie recipes to nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com or mail them to Nicole Marshall, Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

We will select one baker’s recipe to win the grand prize that will be announced soon.

Marty Ramsey’s family may have snickered when she submitted her Brickle Caramel Thumbprint cookies to the Tulsa World 12 Days of Cookies contest.

But Ramsey, one of the twelve winners, is getting the last laugh.

Ramsey knew she had a unique cookie recipe to share. After discovering the recipe nearly 30 years ago, she hasn’t seen another one like it since.

“I was thinking about where I got it. It was 28 years ago at a Bible study cookie exchange. Everybody just brought cookies and exchanged them. I especially liked this cookie and asked a friend for the recipe,” Ramsey said.

She believes that the recipe may have originated from one those small Pillsbury cookbooks that you often see at checkout lines.

The recipe is a simple one, but the toffee pieces make it extra special. The thumbprint cookie is then filled with melted caramel, which is a good way to use caramels that you might have left over.

Brickle Caramel Thumbprints



½ cup sugar

1 cup margarine, softened (butter can also be used)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

2¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ cup almond brickle baking chips

In a large bowl, beat sugar, egg, margarine or butter and vanilla until fluffy. Add flour and baking powder. Beat until well blended

20 caramels

¼ cup half and half milk

In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt caramels in milk. Stir until smooth. Spoon ½ teaspoon into the center of each cookie.

