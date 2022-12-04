Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Read on to find a recipe excerpt from “Tulsa World Cookies.”

We are also searching for more winning recipes from local bakers. Send your best Christmas cookie recipes to nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com or mail them to Nicole Marshall, Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

We will select one baker’s recipe to win the grand prize that will be announced soon.

Hazelnut Chocolate Meringues

These cookies conjure memories of those gold, foil-wrapped candies that fill the gift section at grocery stores during Christmastime. Use a star tip on a piping bag for an elegant cookie or a simply spoon the batter right onto parchment paper for a rounded cookie.

Don’t let the meringues scare you away, either. Let the stand mixer or electric mixer do the hard work. This cookie is worth the work. 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 egg whites

¹⁄8 teaspoon salt

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon vinegar

½ teaspoon vanilla

½-1 cup whole hazelnuts

1. Melt your chocolate in a double boiler or in a glass bowl in the microwave. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Using a stand with a whisk attachment, or a hand mixer, add egg whites and salt; beat until the egg whites become frothy. Slowly add the sugar a few teaspoons at a time at a medium speed. Mix until the mixture is a glossy white and stiff peaks form.

3. Add vinegar and vanilla and beat again.

4. Remove bowl from stand mixer and gently add cooled chocolate. Carefully fold in chocolate until completely incorporated.

5. If using a piping bag, scoop into a bag set inside a tall cup. Fill as much as possible and set bowl in the refrigerator or a cool place to refill bag if needed. Pipe batter onto lightly buttered, parchment-lined baking sheets (you’ll only have to do this once) about 2 inches apart and top with one hazelnut. If using a spoon method, drop by rounded teaspoon and top with a a hazelnut. Bake for 10 minutes. Move to a wire rack to cool.

