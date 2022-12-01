Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping.

Buy the cookbook at tulsaworldstore.com.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Read on to find a recipe excerpt from “Tulsa World Cookies.”

We are also searching for more winning recipes from local bakers. Send your best Christmas cookie recipes to nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com or mail them to Nicole Marshall, Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

We will select one baker’s recipe to win the grand prize that will be announced soon.

Orange and Coffee Almond Cookies

Orange and coffee might sound like a strange combination, but this cookie is a surprising delight. The cookie is chewy, sweet and smells of orange. But the coffee swirl adds an additional richness to each bite.

Makes about 3 dozen

3 tablespoons instant coffee, more if desired

2 teaspoons hot water

3 cups almond flour

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large egg whites, room temperature

1 teaspoon almond extract

Zest of 1 orange

2 tablespoons orange preserves

1. In a small bowl, mix the instant coffee with hot water until the coffee is dissolved. Set coffee aside to cool.

2. In a stand mixer, whisk the egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form.

3. Add almond extract and sugar gradually to the egg whites and beat until mixture is glossy and stiff peaks are achieved.

4. Remove bowl from mixer, and using a spatula, fold the almond flour and the orange zest into the egg whites. Add the orange preserves until incorporated.

5. Divide the dough into two bowls. Wrap one bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate. To other bowl, add coffee and mix until uniform color throughout; wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

6. After about an hour in the refrigerator, remove dough and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

7. Using two spoons, scoop one teaspoon each of the coffee dough and one of the plain dough. Push dough from one spoon to the other until the dough is combined but swirls are still visible. Drop on the prepared baking sheets one inch apart. Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes or until lightly golden brown.

10. Remove to wire rack to cool. Cookies will be soft and sticky even after cooking. Store in an airtight container.

