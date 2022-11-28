Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Here’s a recipe excerpt of “Tulsa World Cookies.”

New Mexican Biscochitos

Christmas cookies don't always have to be decorated with red or green sprinkles or frosting. Christmastime in New Mexico comes in the form of biscochitos or biscochos (depending on who you ask).

It's a shortbread cookie spiced with orange zest and anise seeds with a generous coating of sugar and spice blend. They can be cut in any design you'd like, but often you'll find them with scalloped edges.

For cookies:

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

1½ teaspoons baking powder

3 teaspoons ground anise seed (I used a spice grinder and left some of the seeds chunky for crunch)

½ teaspoon salt

Zest of one orange

1¼ cups shortening

¾ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For sugar coating:

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground anise seed (I used a spice grinder and left some of the seeds chunky for crunch)

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the sugar and shortening. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt and anise.

2. After a few minutes of beating the sugar and shortening, it should be light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat to combine.

3. Gradually beat in the flour mixture and stop as soon as mixture is combined. Dough will be thick but still crumbly. Refrigerate dough for at least an hour.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon and anise seed and set aside.

5. On a lightly floured surface and well-floured rolling pin, roll dough to one-quarter-inch to one-half-inch thickness. Cut out cookies and transfer to parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake until they begin to brown around the edges just slightly, about 10 to 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool for 1 minute. Roll cookies in the sugar-spice mixture to coat. Tip: Place cookies on a wire rack set over parchment paper to catch excess sugar-spice coating.