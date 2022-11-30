Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Read on to find a recipe excerpt from “Tulsa World Cookies.”

Sorghum and crystallized ginger cookies

During the Tulsa World's 12 Days of Cookies contest, it's common to receive a few tried-and-true recipes for old-fashioned molasses cookies.

So rather than share another molasses cookie, this recipe features sorghum syrup and crystallized ginger.

¾ cup shortening

1 cup sugar

¼ cup sorghum syrup

1 egg

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup crystallized ginger, chopped and extra for coating

½ teaspoon salt

Additional sugar to coat cookies before cooking

1. Melt shortening in a saucepan over low heat or in the microwave. Allow it to cool slightly.

2. Add sugar, sorghum syrup and egg to shortening and beat well.

3. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, soda, spices and salt. Add first mixture, stir until blended. Add crystallized ginger and mix until blended; do not over mix. Chill dough in the refrigerator.

4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, combine ¼ cup sugar and extra crystallized ginger for coating cookies. Roll dough into balls and coat with sugar, pressing crystallized ginger into the surface of the cookie. Place 2 inches apart on parchment. Bake for 8-10 minutes.

Note: Keeping a piece of bread in an air-tight container with the cookies will keep them soft.