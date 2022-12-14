Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Read on to find a recipe excerpt from “Tulsa World Cookies.”

Three Kings Spice Cookies

For Hilary Kamplain, no Christmas cookie plate is complete without this treat. She took her great-grandmother’s molasses cookie and tweaked it a little, replacing the shortening with orange-scented brown butter and adding spiced rum as well as amping up the warm spices.

¾ cup butter

2 teaspoons clementine or orange zest

1 cup sugar

¼ cup unsulphured molasses

2 tablespoon spiced dark rum

1 egg

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground mace or grains of paradise

2 cups plus 1 tablespoon flour

¼ cup sugar for finishing cookies, edible gold glitter or dragées for decorating

1. In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat and cook until the butter becomes golden brown and fragrant.

2. Remove from heat and add orange zest and rum, stirring to combine. Set aside to cool slightly and prepare dry ingredients.

3. In medium bowl or gallon-sized zip-top bag, combine baking soda, salt, flour and spices. Set aside dry ingredients. To browned butter mixture, add sugar and molasses. Stir with wooden spoon to combine and cool, then mix in the egg.

4. Pour dry ingredients into saucepan and gently stir until the flour mixture is completely incorporated. Transfer dough to a gallon-sized zip-top bag or bowl, and chill at least 1 hour and up to 5 days.

5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll chilled dough into 1-inch balls, and roll dough balls into sugar.

6. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets an inch apart, sprinkle with edible glitter or dragées if using, and bake 8-10 minutes.

