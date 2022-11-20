Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

The hardback, glossy cookbook is $9.95 plus shipping. Buy the cookbook at tulsaworldstore.com.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. See a recipe excerpt of “Tulsa World Cookies” on page D2.

We are also searching for more winning recipes from local bakers. Send your best Christmas cookie recipes to nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com or mail them to Nicole Marshall, Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

We will select one baker’s recipe to win the grand prize that will be announced soon.

Cherry Cheesecake Cookies

These cookies are like mini cherry cheesecakes, but there’s nothing stopping you from using a different fruit pie filling. Perfect for all the cheesecake lovers out there.

This recipe can be served any time of year, but the bright red cherries look festive on a Christmas cookie plate.

Don’t skip the step that requires chilling the dough. You don’t want the cookies to spread out too much while baking.

3½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1¼ teaspoons salt

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2½ sticks butter, softened

1½ cups sugar

2 eggs

2½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

2 (20-ounce) cans cherry pie filling

1. Beat cream cheese, butter and sugar until smooth and creamy, about two minutes. In another small bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl.

2. Add eggs and vanilla to the cream cheese mixture and mix until incorporated. With the mixer on low, add the flour mixture gradually until just combined. Refrigerate dough at least 30-45 minutes to prevent cookies from spreading too much as they bake.

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Place graham cracker crumbs in a bowl.

4. Roll the dough into 1½-inch balls, then roll the balls in graham cracker crumbs. Place balls about 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Make an indentation in the center of each ball with a spoon.

5. Place 2-3 cherries in the indentation. Bake until golden brown around the edges, 12 to 14 minutes. Cool for five minutes on the sheet and then transfer to a wire rack.

