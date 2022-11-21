Buy 'Tulsa World Cookies' cookbook, submit a recipe for a chance to win a prize

To celebrate Tulsa’s love of cookies, the Tulsa World published a cookbook with 101 recipes that includes some of the city’s most cherished traditions.

“Tulsa World Cookies” features a variety of delicious winning recipes from newspaper readers and writers, as well as from local bakeries and festivals.

This cookbook is a local classic and a beloved staple in many Tulsa kitchens. Read on to find a recipe excerpt from “Tulsa World Cookies.”

We are also searching for more winning recipes from local bakers. Send your best Christmas cookie recipes to nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com or mail them to Nicole Marshall, Tulsa World, 315 S. Boulder Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103.

We will select one baker’s recipe to win the grand prize that will be announced soon.

— From staff reports

BOURBON STREET BAR COOKIES

Jocelyn Whitney invented her decadent Bourbon Street Bar Cookies for a fundraiser.

And they were such a big hit that Whitney has made them many times since.

"I found recipe for pecan pie bars, and I made those pretty regularly. Then, we had a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser for the food bank ... it was a canned food drive ... and I thought, 'How do I make these pecan pie bars a little more Mardi Gras themed?' " Whitney said.

Whitney then found a recipe for Bourbon Pecan Pie with chocolate and altered her tried-and-true pecan pie bar cookie recipe to fit the bill.

The bars always seem to disappear fast. They are perfect for pecan pie fans who would rather not indulge in a whole slice of pie.

Makes approximately 48 bars

Crust:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 sticks (1 cup) butter, softened

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Spray a 10-by-15-inch baking dish with cooking spray

3. Combine the dry ingredients for crust and then cut in the butter until the mix is fairly uniform and crumbly. Gently press this into the baking dish and bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Filling and topping:

4 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon bourbon or whiskey

1 tablespoon flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups light corn syrup

2 1/2 cups pecan halves

1 cup mini chocolate chips

1. Combine and mix until thoroughly blended. Pour over the hot crust.

2. Generously sprinkle with: 1 cup of mini chocolate semi-sweet chips to top it off.

3. Bake another 25 minutes, until it is firm around the edges. Cool and cut into squares.