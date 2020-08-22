Brunch is back after many months of uncertainty, and I don’t know about you, but what I crave is cheesy, bready, eggy goodness.
Luckily, all of these can be rolled into one delicious brunch dish and devoured on a cozy local midtown restaurant patio or your own comfy sofa. If a calzone and chips and queso had a baby, it would be khachapuri.
Khachapuri is a traditional dish of cheese-filled bread from Georgia — the country, not the state. The dough is leavened and allowed to rise and is shaped in various ways, usually as a sort of canoe designed to hold a blend of melted cheese and baked eggs. The crust is often ripped off and used to dip in the melted cheese and golden egg yolks. Do I have your attention yet?
Khachapuri had a global moment during the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, where 175,000 stuffed breads were sold at restaurants around the Russian city, which has many similar food traditions as Georgia.
But the cheesy bread is certainly not a trend. Khachapuri likely dates back to at least the 12th century. The origin of the dish links to India, as the second half of the word — “puri” — is the same as the Indian word for bread, while “khacha” in Georgian means cheese curds.
Cheeseboat in New York City is a restaurant solely devoted to the food of Georgia. According to the Georgian Consulate, New York City has the largest Georgian population outside of Asia and Europe, counting 5,000 registered immigrants.
Closer to home, the beloved Georgian comfort food took hold when the Bramble Breakfast & Bar re-imagined itself as a brunch spot back in 2015.
“The khachapuri is one of our signature dishes,” owner Johnna Hayes said. “We sell a couple hundred a week.”
Hayes said they have dubbed khachapuri “the chips and queso of brunch,” for it is great to share with friends and family as a starter but readily serves as a filling meal for one. Bramble offers the option to add meat (sausage is a popular choice), tomato or avocado — or all three. Khachapuri has become a house favorite and has put Bramble Breakfast & Bar on the list of favorite places to brunch.
Former Bramble chef Michelle Donaldson developed the recipe. “I randomly stumbled upon the lore of khachapuri as I was writing the first menu for Bramble,” Donaldson reminisced. “And then Madeline Eller, the bread wizard, perfected it.”
If brunch is your thing, get yourself to Bramble Breakfast & Bar to dig into this comforting dish. If you’re not ready for dining out quite yet, try my version — using store-bought pizza dough helps get this on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Khachapuri Adjaruli (Georgian Cheese Bread Boat)
Makes 2 entrées or 4 appetizers
There are many different styles of khachapuri, the signature stuffed cheese bread of Georgia, but most are made by wrapping a pile of cheese in a round of dough, then baking until the cheese is molten. The most famous khachapuri is from Adjara, a region of Georgia on the Black Sea. It’s an open-faced, boat-shaped loaf that’s often served with an egg yolk and cubes of butter to stir in at the table. Traditionally, tangy imeruli and sulguni cheeses are used, but they are difficult to find in the U.S. This recipe uses a blend of mozzarella, feta and goat cheese.
12 ounces store-bought pizza dough
1 cup shredded whole milk, low-moisture mozzarella (not fresh mozzarella)
⅓ cup goat cheese finely crumbled
⅓ cup drained, finely crumbled brined feta (not low-fat or light)
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted, plus 2 tablespoons cold butter for serving (optional), cubed
2 large eggs
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees (or 425, if using a convection oven). Line a half sheet tray with parchment paper; set aside. On a lightly floured surface, stretch and roll dough into a circle, ¼-inch thick, 10 to 12 inches across.
2. Brush off excess flour, then lay the dough on the sheet tray. Using your fingers, roll, press and pinch two opposite sides of the circle a few inches into the center, building the sides up, then press and pinch the narrow ends together to form two points. Continue to pinch and press the sides to create a raised rim and form the dough into an oval boat with an eye-like shape. Let rest in a warm place while you prepare the filling.
3. In a medium bowl, combine mozzarella, goat cheese and feta with 3 tablespoons water. Stir with a fork until the mixture is thoroughly blended. Scrape the cheese mixture into the center of the dough boat, spreading it into an even layer.
4. Bake khachapuri until the crust begins to brown and the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 15 minutes. Remove pan from oven, leaving the oven on. Brush sides of khachapuri generously with melted butter.
5. Using a spoon, make two shallow, 2-inch-wide wells in the center of the “canoe.” Gently pour 1 egg into each well. Return khachapuri to the oven until the crust is extra crisp, the cheese just starts to brown around the edges and the egg whites are set, about 5 minutes. Top with cold butter cubes (optional) and serve immediately.
6. To serve, hold down one pointed end of the hot khachapuri with a fork; using another fork, quickly stir the egg and butter into the cheese mixture until it’s smooth and stretchy. Rip pieces of the bread boat off to dip in the cheese while it’s still hot.
— Adapted from New York Times Cooking and Saveur magazine
