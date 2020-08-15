The summer’s heat has never kept die-hard outdoor chefs from their grills, and now is the perfect time to enjoy some summertime treats, made with ingredients from members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
Sweet corn is in peak season, and one of the best ways to make use of this bit of summer’s bounty is in a salad. This recipe includes some unusual ingredients that give the resulting dish a spicy, savory edge that highlights the natural roasty sweetness of grilled corn.
This salad is also the perfect complement for a Made in Oklahoma take on a Caribbean classic: jerk chicken. A spice blend of allspice, bay leaves, cloves and thyme helps bring some authentic flavor to the chicken.
For more information on Made in Oklahoma Coalition members and the products they offer: miocoalition.com.
Summer corn salad
4 ears of corn, husks removed
2 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted
1½ tablespoons Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons Roark Acres Honey
1½ teaspoons Sriracha hot sauce
1½ avocados, coarsely chopped
1 serrano chile, thinly sliced
½ cup chopped cilantro leaves
1. Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Brush ears of corn with butter, then season with Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning. Grill, turning occasionally until kernels are very tender and charred in spots, 10–12 minutes. Let cool slightly, then cut kernels from cobs.
2. Meanwhile, whisk lime juice, honey and Sriracha in a large bowl to combine. Add corn, avocados, chile and cilantro to dressing, and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing down to prevent any air from coming into direct contact with the salad to prevent avocados from turning brown. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
Jerk chicken
1 whole chicken or parts equal to one chicken
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
4 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 Scotch Bonnet or habañero pepper, minced, ribs and seeds removed
2 bay leaves
½ teaspoon ground allspice or to taste
½ teaspoon dried thyme
⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish
¼ cup Prairie Wolf Obahoshe Rum
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice or to taste
1. Begin preparing chicken the day before serving. Make slits all over the chicken with the sharp tip of a knife.
2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, scallions, garlic, peppers, bay leaves, allspice, thyme and cloves. Saute, stirring often until the mixture turns a deep golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Add Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish. Increase the heat, and stir in the rum and lime juice. Simmer the mixture until all the liquid is absorbed. Correct seasonings, adding salt or lime juice to taste. Let the mixture cool. This can be prepared several days ahead and stored in the refrigerator, tightly covered.
3. Rub the marinade all over the chicken, forcing into the slits. Let the chicken marinate, covered, in the refrigerator overnight or for at least 4 hours, turning occasionally.
4. Soak 1 cup mesquite or hickory chips in cold water for 1 hour. Preheat grill and scatter them over the coals. Grill chicken on all sides until done, registering an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
