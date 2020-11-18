Bring some local flair to the holiday with MIO ingredients

Thanksgiving is a holiday steeped in traditions — especially when it comes to the menu for the main meal of the day.

Typically, there will be a turkey. Perhaps, a ham. Or even both. There will be potatoes, both white and sweet. There had better be dressing (or stuffing. Or both.). And there will be cranberry sauce — although the fight over which type of presentation is preferred, be it the freshly made, relish-like dish or the canned jellied cylinder.

But even within such strictures there is room for some creative augmentation, for which ingredients from the Made In Oklahoma Coalition can come in handy.

For example, sweetened ice tea is usually served with Thanksgiving, but it can also be used to turn the turkey into something special. Use Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea as the basis for a brine that includes rosemary, garlic, lemon and onion to create great flavor and color.

Even something as basic as mashed potatoes can be given an extra lift by first browning the butter used in the recipe. Browned butter has an intense, nutty flavor, and it helps make mashed potatoes so good you might not need to make gravy.

For information on where to find MIO Coalition products: miocoalition.com.