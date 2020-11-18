Bring some local flair to the holiday with MIO ingredients

Thanksgiving is a holiday steeped in traditions — especially when it comes to the menu for the main meal of the day.
Typically, there will be a turkey. Perhaps, a ham. Or even both. There will be potatoes, both white and sweet. There had better be dressing (or stuffing. Or both.). And there will be cranberry sauce — although the fight over which type of presentation is preferred, be it the freshly made, relish-like dish or the canned jellied cylinder.
But even within such strictures there is room for some creative augmentation, for which ingredients from the Made In Oklahoma Coalition can come in handy.
For example, sweetened ice tea is usually served with Thanksgiving, but it can also be used to turn the turkey into something special. Use Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea as the basis for a brine that includes rosemary, garlic, lemon and onion to create great flavor and color.
Even something as basic as mashed potatoes can be given an extra lift by first browning the butter used in the recipe. Browned butter has an intense, nutty flavor, and it helps make mashed potatoes so good you might not need to make gravy.
For information on where to find MIO Coalition products: miocoalition.com.
Sweet Tea Turkey Brine
1 gallon Milo's Famous Sweet Tea
1 cup kosher salt
3 large yellow onions, quartered
4 lemons, sliced
8 garlic cloves, peeled
5 sprigs rosemary
10 cups ice
1. In a large stock pot, combine Milo's Famous Sweet Tea and kosher salt. Heat just to boiling, stirring frequently until salt is dissolved. Add onion, lemon, garlic and rosemary. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature.
2. When the broth mixture has cooled, pour it into a clean 5-gallon bucket or similar container. Stir in the ice.
3. Wash and dry your turkey, making sure you have removed the innards. Place the turkey, cavity side up, into the brine. Make sure that the cavity gets filled. Cover and place the bucket in the refrigerator overnight.
4. Remove the turkey, carefully draining off the excess brine, and pat dry. Discard excess brine.
5. Cook the turkey as desired, reserving the drippings for gravy.
Browned Butter Mashed Potatoes
3 pounds russet potatoes
¾ cup Braum's buttermilk
1 tablespoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
½ pound Braum's salted butter
1. Peel and cube the potatoes. Place in a large pot and fill with water to cover. Cook uncovered over medium-high heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Use a fork to test for doneness. Drain and allow the steam to escape. Return to the pan, adding the buttermilk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Mash using a hand mixer or potato masher.
2. While the potatoes are cooking, place the butter in a saute pan on medium heat. Watch and stir consistently until the butter begins to brown, about 5-10 minutes. This will happen quickly once the liquid has simmered off, leaving the butterfat and milk solids. When butter begins to turn golden brown, immediately remove pan from heat.
3. Transfer potatoes to a serving dish. Pour browned butter over potatoes before serving.
