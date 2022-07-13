Braum's An Affair of the Heart returns to Expo Square July 15-17

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart will return to Expo Square this weekend, July 15-17.

The arts, crafts and boutiques show will feature goods from nearly 300 vendors from over 20 states. Guests can peruse offerings such as clothing, jewelry, home decor and furniture, art, food and more.

“It’s a positive experience where multiple generations can come together,” said Anita Hinkle, a co-founder and co-owner of An Affair of the Heart. “The foundation of our success are the small, independent businesses — they’re a group of people who think for themselves, produce an income for their families and make great products for other people.”

Dozens of vendors from the greater Tulsa area and across Oklahoma will bring their hand-crafted goods to this year’s event. Guests can browse a variety of products that are perfect for summer, as well as other seasons.

The Succulent Bar An Affair of the Heart attendees will have the chance to create their own succulent bowl this year.

The Succulent Bar is based out of Mulhall. The shop gives guests an opportunity to express their creative side while assembling a plant habitat that can last for months.

“The Succulent Bar is a DIY creation station, so everything the customer chooses is completely up to them,” owner Katy Schoepflin said. “They start by picking out a container they like for their plants; then they choose what kinds of succulents they want and put them in a container with some soil. We have the option of topping your soil with rocks and decorations, and all the packages come with a little accessory or charm.”

Schoepflin started her business in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She decided to shut down operations, but as officials lifted pandemic restrictions, Shoepflin said she wanted to get The Succulent Bar fully in service.

Schoepflin brought The Succulent Bar to her first An Affair of the Heart in Oklahoma City in February. At this year’s show, Schoepflin said she’s excited to meet guests of all ages and backgrounds and teach them more about succulents such as haworthia and burro’s tail.

“My favorite thing about what we do is that we have every single type of person come see us at The Succulent Bar,” Schoepflin said. “It’s so fun to see people be proud of what they’ve created and be excited to take it home and care for it.”

An Affair of the Heart customers can create a succulent bowl and leave it at Schoepflin’s booth while they continue to shop.

Summer’s MarketGuests at An Affair of the Heart can fill all of their furniture and home decor-related needs at the Summer’s Market booth. The Broken Arrow-based shop is owned by mother-daughter duo Cindy and Christa Cupps, who decided to turn their love of shopping and sourcing new pieces into a business of their own four years ago.

“We’ve always gone shopping together ever since (Christa) was a little baby,” Cindy Cupps said. “I took her to An Affair of the Heart when she was in diapers in a stroller, and she’s 32 now.”

Summer’s Market, which the Cuppses built from the ground up, has become a popular destination for people from all over Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, Cindy Cupps said.

At this year’s An Affair of the Heart, the Cuppses will be exhibiting all kinds of home decor items that are perfect not just for summer, but all seasons. Cupps said the Summer’s Market booth will feature things like lanterns that can be used inside or outside, candle holders, kitchen accessories, garden items and more.

“We always try to have standard pieces that people can use all year-round,” Cindy Cupps said.

She said one of her favorite things about being a small business owner is getting to connect with customers face-to-face, whether it’s at their brick-and-mortar location in Broken Arrow or at shows like An Affair of the Heart.

“We become friends with the people who come to our store, and that’s what I love about it more than anything,” Cindy Cupps said. “An Affair of the Heart is a great opportunity for us to meet more people and reconnect with customers who come from out of state.”

S&S Wreaths and More S&S Wreaths and More owner Maria Esquibel will have wreaths for all seasons and occasions, as well as clothing and accessories, at her booth this year.

The Elgin-based small business owner officially started her business in 2014 and has been a vendor at the show for over seven years. She became connected to An Affair of the Heart through her grandmother, who created quilts and Western-style clothing for rodeo cowboys and famous musicians such as Garth Brooks.

Esquibel said she has always had a knack for handmaking decorative items.

“I started out by making garlands for my friends and family, and one day, my mom asked me if I would want to start making wreaths to sell at her store,” Esquibel said. “I taught myself how to do it, and I make them all by hand.”

What makes Esquibel’s wreaths special is their affordability and durability, she said.

“I’ve had a lot of people who’ve said they love my business because of my prices, and because I’ve made my wreaths so durable, they’re built to last,” Esquibel said. “Mine will hold up through weather and will last you several seasons. They aren’t going to fall apart.”

Esquibel said customers can expect to find wreaths featuring vibrant colors and patterns — pinks and yellows, floral prints and bold text — at her booth this year.

An Affair of the Heart will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the event will start at 11 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit aaoth.com.

