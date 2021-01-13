Bowl me down: Taking comfort in things you can eat out of a bowl

White River may be famous for its seafood dinners, from fried catfish to broiled scallops, but it also does an excellent job with two staples of New Orleans cuisine. The White River gumbo is good, but the red beans and rice are, in our opinion, some of the best in town, with beans that have the right balance of firmness and creaminess, in a rich roux liberally studded with spicy smoked sausage. A cup, which serves as a fine appetizer portion, is $5.95, while the meal-in-itself bowl is $8.95.

Chili mac

Ike’s Chili, 1503 E. 11th St.

Chili and macaroni and cheese are two linchpins of the comfort food continuum. Leave it to Ike’s, one of Tulsa’s longest-lived restaurants, to bring these two together in a distinctive way. Instead of simply stirring a scoop of pasta into chili and calling it good, Ike’s serves up a bowl with chili on one side and mac and cheese on the other. Simple yet genius. And depending on how big a portion you can put away, bowls of Ike’s chili mac range from $7.37 for a regular size to $16.59 for a triple.

Braised beef tips and noodles

Savoy Restaurant, 6033 S. Sheridan Road