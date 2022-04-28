 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload ice cream flavor

Blue Bell Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

Blue Bell Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload arrives in stores April 28.

Blue Bell has released a new ice cream with a popular flavor combination: Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload arrives in stores Thursday.

The new flavor has a chocolate ice cream base with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and chocolate-coated peanut butter cups.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload will be sold for a limited time in half-gallon and pint sizes, according to a news release.

Other limited-time flavors from Blue Bell include Bride's Cake: almond ice cream with white cake pieces and amaretto cream cheese icing. Bride's Cake will be sold in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Southern Blackberry Cobbler is also available in half-gallon sizes from Blue Bell, the Texas-based ice cream company announced Thursday.

