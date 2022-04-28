Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload ice cream flavor

Blue Bell has released a new ice cream with a popular flavor combination: Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload arrives in stores Thursday.

The new flavor has a chocolate ice cream base with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and chocolate-coated peanut butter cups.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload will be sold for a limited time in half-gallon and pint sizes, according to a news release.

Other limited-time flavors from Blue Bell include Bride's Cake: almond ice cream with white cake pieces and amaretto cream cheese icing. Bride's Cake will be sold in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Southern Blackberry Cobbler is also available in half-gallon sizes from Blue Bell, the Texas-based ice cream company announced Thursday.